Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Peter Hirsch Sells 58,267 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $131,967.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zuora Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 647,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 18.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

