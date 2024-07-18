107,704 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,381,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 360,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,368. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

