10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Bank of America

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,257,000 after acquiring an additional 553,053 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

