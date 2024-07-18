118,451 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. Entropy Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Barclays raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.04.

COLB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 77,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

