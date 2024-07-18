2,035 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,795. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

