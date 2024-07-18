2,684 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Trex by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Trex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,353. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.76.

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

