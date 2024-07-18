3,527 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Global Water ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.86. 1,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2198 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

