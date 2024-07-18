396 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in KLA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.65.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $774.40. 561,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,565. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $802.61 and its 200-day moving average is $705.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

