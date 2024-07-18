400 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,628. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.