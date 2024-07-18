4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $49,900.00 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $169,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28.

On Thursday, May 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00.

FDMT stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

