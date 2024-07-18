50,501 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Entropy Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Upstart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $19,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 3,532.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 320,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 78,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Upstart by 7,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

UPST stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. 935,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,696,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,883,601.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,093. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

