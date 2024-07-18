6,306 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST remained flat at $50.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 190,330 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

