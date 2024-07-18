7,010 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after acquiring an additional 562,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,782,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after buying an additional 1,309,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Celestica by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after buying an additional 147,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of CLS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,425. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

