8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 15,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
8X8 Price Performance
EGHT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 1,288,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.57. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.88.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.
