Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.85

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 340789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

