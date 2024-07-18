abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.30

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 2074046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $315,000.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

