adidas (ETR:ADS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $235.40

Shares of adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €235.40 ($255.87) and last traded at €232.80 ($253.04), with a volume of 433937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €233.50 ($253.80).

adidas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €224.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €203.06.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.