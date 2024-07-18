adidas (ETR:ADS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $235.40

Shares of adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €235.40 ($255.87) and last traded at €232.80 ($253.04), with a volume of 433937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €233.50 ($253.80).
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €224.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €203.06.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
