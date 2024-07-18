AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 325,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. 194,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a PE ratio of 886.30 and a beta of 1.70. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $336.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,134.04%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $92,367.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

