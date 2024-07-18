Aerodrome Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.03 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $163.24 million and $55.03 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,165,673,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,165,673,025.3052764 with 540,994,855.8783536 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.95756961 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $43,896,482.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

