Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Update

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Stories

