Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 778,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 675,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after acquiring an additional 414,389 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 110,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.57. The stock had a trading volume of 210,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,077. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

