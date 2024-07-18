Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 921,900 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 676,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Affimed stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.81% and a negative net margin of 2,361.94%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laidlaw boosted their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

