Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN stock traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,200,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. Agenus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 4,134,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 3,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,064 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in Agenus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,016,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 252,124 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 910,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 38.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 858,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

