Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-4.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.