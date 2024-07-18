Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Susquehanna

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.1 %

ALK opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

