Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $35.51 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $35.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00042737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,229,246,344 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

