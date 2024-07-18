Algorand (ALGO) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $33.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00042921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,229,242,994 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

