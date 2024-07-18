Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $261.32 and last traded at $261.32. 95,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 757,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.73 and its 200-day moving average is $281.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.