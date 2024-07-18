Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $178.73 and last traded at $178.53, with a volume of 593708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

Allstate Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.