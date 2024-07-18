Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALLY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

