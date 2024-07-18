Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $75.39 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

