Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 0.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $205.00. The stock traded as low as $178.62 and last traded at $179.43. Approximately 5,973,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 27,670,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.02.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,988 shares of company stock worth $17,752,805 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

