Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Alphatec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

