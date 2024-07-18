Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the software’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $94.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $69,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,254 shares of company stock valued at $43,396,100 in the last ninety days. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

