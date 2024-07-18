Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in June

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 17,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Amcor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.