América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.8 %

AMX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

