Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Amesite Stock Performance

Shares of Amesite stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Amesite has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Get Amesite alerts:

Amesite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.