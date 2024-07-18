Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Amesite Stock Performance
Shares of Amesite stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Amesite has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.
Amesite Company Profile
