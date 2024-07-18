AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AMETEK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,098,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in AMETEK by 3.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,673,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,984,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,573,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $174.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,419. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

