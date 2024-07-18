AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.7 %

AMN traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 288,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $70,617,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $19,864,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

