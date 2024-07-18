Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,114.0 days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

ANDHF stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

