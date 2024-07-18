ANDY (ANDY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $155.18 Million

ANDY (ANDY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One ANDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANDY has a total market cap of $155.18 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANDY has traded up 79.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANDY Profile

ANDY launched on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00017113 USD and is up 7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $6,882,581.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

