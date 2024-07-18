Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 59,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

About Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF

The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.

