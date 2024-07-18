Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 59,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.
About Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF
