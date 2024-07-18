Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 684 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Elevance Health Trading Down 2.7 %
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.