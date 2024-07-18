Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $444,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,034,000 after purchasing an additional 845,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

