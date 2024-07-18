Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.9 %

SNPS stock traded down $16.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $553.65. 804,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,711. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $589.18 and its 200 day moving average is $562.59.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

