Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $592,392,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5 %

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.38. 360,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.80 and a 200-day moving average of $165.25. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $182.99.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.