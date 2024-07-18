Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,111,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,221,000 after buying an additional 80,215 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. William Allan Corp bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 90,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.38. 3,991,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

