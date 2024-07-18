Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $357.93. 2,437,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,648. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

