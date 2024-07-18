AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.49

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 389047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.