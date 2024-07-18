Ankr Price Hits $0.0311 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $311.24 million and $12.72 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,775.09 or 0.99958005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007249 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03131334 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $16,807,717.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.